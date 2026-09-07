Basement renovation, years of neglect may have led to Delhi building collapse

Alleged negligence by the authorities concerned over the years and renovation work in the basement, leading to the weakening of the pillars, might have led to the collapse of a nearly 50-year-old structure in southwest Delhi's Satya Niketan. The ill-fated building was mostly occupied by students from nearby collages of Delhi University's south campus, according to investigators.

Sources said the building remained sealed for years due to its old structure, but was de-sealed last year. However, the civic agency had not commented on the matter yet.

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Bansal’s brothers - Anand Bansal and Azad Bansal - owned various plots and buildings around this building.

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The ill-fated building comprised a basement and five floors and was being used as a PG accommodation. Investigators indicate that it did not have the necessary permissions required for commercial use.

According to sources, the structure, originally a residential complex, was converted into a commercial complex as demand for accommodation grew among students from nearby colleges.

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A few months ago, the building was a dilapidated structure that had been ravaged by the elements and years of neglect. Several PG accommodations surrounded this rickety structure. Its proximity to Delhi University, where thousands of students from across the country study, made it a lucrative business opportunity. The owner of the building decided to turn the opportunity into cash.

The building owner spent several months overhauling the structure. In August this year, the building started housing tenants, most of them students. However, construction work remained incomplete, and labourers were working in the basement when the building collapsed.

Among the six people rescued were two labourers, indicating that construction work was underway. One labourer also died in the incident.

According to investigators, water had accumulated in the basement of the collapsed building. Despite this, labourers continued working, and the weakening of the pillars might have led to the collapse.

The lower pillars and supporting structure of the building appeared comparatively weak. The combination of basement excavation and alterations to the lower part of the building is suspected to have compromised its structural stability, causing it to collapse, a source said.

However, the exact cause of the collapse will be ascertained after the structure audit report by the civic agency.

The owner had reportedly converted the structure into a PG accommodation roughly 20 years ago and later moved to Gurugram.

The building, named Hostel Daze, had around 30 rooms. The plan was to accommodate two to three students in each room, with each of them paying a monthly rent ranging from Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000.