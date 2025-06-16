DT
Basement wall collapse kills two labrourers in Gurugram

Basement wall collapse kills two labrourers in Gurugram

PTI
Gurugram, Updated At : 04:13 AM Jun 16, 2025 IST
A couple working as labourers died after a wall in the basement of an under-construction building collapsed here on Sunday afternoon, the police said. According to the police, the couple was identified as Prashant, and his wife, Laxmi (24), natives of Madhya Pradesh. They had been working as labourers at the same building in Sohna.

Some construction work was ongoing in the basement of a residential society. Both Prashant and Laxmi were on duty when the basement wall suddenly collapsed on them, burying them under the debris, the police said. Other labourers working nearby managed to pull them out, but Laxmi died on the spot.

Prashant was rushed to Sohna Civil Hospital and later referred to another hospital in Gurugram, but he died on the way, the police added.

“Both the bodies have been kept in the Sohna Civil Hospital for post-mortem. We are waiting for the family members to arrive. After their arrival, the post-mortem will be conducted and further action will be taken,” said Inspector Praveen Malik, SHO of Sohna City Police Station.

