Basketball player suffers spinal fractures after pole collapses in Gurugram

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A case of negligence has been registered against the maintenance agency and its workers at Antriksh Heights Society in Sector 84 following an incident in which a heavy basketball pole collapsed on Monday evening. A 22-year-old basketball player, Kartik Dalal, suffered fractures at three places in his spine in the accident and is currently hospitalised.

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Residents of the society alleged that the sports complex and other public amenities had not been properly maintained for a long time. The base of the basketball pole had become weak, a matter that had previously been reported to the management, but no attention was paid to it.

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Kartik, the son of a doctor, was playing with other residents at around 7.15 pm when the heavy pole suddenly came crashing down. While two players managed to leap out of its path, Kartik was trapped beneath the structure. Fellow players, security guards and residents rushed to his rescue and shifted him to a nearby hospital. He suffered fractures at three places in his spine. His condition is stated to be critical but stable, and he is undergoing treatment in the emergency ward.

The incident triggered outrage among residents, who accused the society management and maintenance agency of ignoring repeated complaints about the pole’s deteriorating condition. Residents alleged that the iron structure had rusted badly and had not been properly anchored in concrete, causing it to tilt. They claimed several complaints had warned that the pole posed a serious safety risk, but no corrective action was taken.

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Calling it a case of gross negligence rather than an accident, the victim’s family and residents approached the police and lodged a complaint.

Following a complaint by the victim’s father, an FIR was registered against the builder’s maintenance agency and its workers under Section 125A of the BNS at Kherki Daula police station.

“An FIR has been registered and a probe is underway. Action will be taken as per the law after verifying the facts,” said Inspector Krishan Kumar, SHO of Kherki Daula police station.