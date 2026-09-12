Battlelines drawn for DUSU polls: 7 in fray for top post

The contest for the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections has begun to take shape, with candidates named for all four key posts — president, vice president, secretary and joint secretary. The presidential race has emerged as the most closely watched contest, with ABVP, NSUI and the AISA-SFI alliance (Left) among those fielding candidates.

For the post of president, seven candidates have been named — Ananya Raturi (AISA-SFI), Ashmit Kumar, Ejaj Mansuri, Samarth Beniwal, Sameer Kumar (all Independent), Vijay Shankar Meena (NSUI) and Yash Dabas (ABVP).

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The NSUI has fielded Vijay Shankar Meena for president’s post, who is originally from Rajasthan. He completed his graduation from Rajasthan University and is currently pursuing his MA in Buddhist Studies at DU. Meena has been actively associated with issues concerning student rights, social justice and democratic representation.

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ABVP’s presidential candidate Yash Dabas is from Kanjhawala in Delhi and completed his graduation from Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, DU. An international-level tennis player, Dabas has participated in ITF competitions in Spain, Australia and Serbia. He has also been selected for CBSE Nationals, SGFI Nationals, Khelo India and All India University Games 2023, besides representing the University of Delhi at the North India University Games. He is currently pursuing his studies in the Department of Buddhist Studies.

The AISA-SFI alliance has fielded Ananya Raturi for president. Hailing from Uttarakhand, Raturi has been associated with several campus movements. AISA said she led a movement against sexual harassment at IPCW, which resulted in a proctorial inquiry against the administration. The organisation also highlighted her role in the movement concerning the alleged assault of a Dalit student at SBSC and an incident in 2025 involving a confrontation with Aryan Maan over what it described as “hypermasculine and muscle-based politics”.

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For vice-president, the candidates are Aranya Singh Rathore, Deepanshu Shokeen, Ishu Maurya (ABVP), Vir Chatrath (NSUI) and Akshat Shikhar (AISA-SFI).

The secretary’s post will see a contest between Namrata Chaudhary (NSUI), Pankaj Kumar, Riya Chhawdi (ABVP) and Stanzin Deskyong (AISA-SFI). For joint secretary, the candidates are B Parijat (AISA-SFI), Gopal Choudhary (NSUI), Lakshay Raj Singh (ABVP) and Vishesh Yadav.

With the elections approaching, student organisations are also beginning to frame their campaign around key campus issues. NSUI said it will release its detailed manifesto in the coming days, focusing on affordable accommodation, infrastructure, student safety, academic opportunities and social justice.

Referring to the Satya Niketan tragedy, the organisation stressed justice for affected students and families. ABVP, meanwhile, said its campaign would focus on campus infrastructure, academic facilities, women’s safety and accountability of the students’ union.