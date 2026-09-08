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Home / Delhi / ‘Behaving like a bitter ex who has been dumped’: Raghav Chadha as AAP questions his Delhi vote 

‘Behaving like a bitter ex who has been dumped’: Raghav Chadha as AAP questions his Delhi vote 

AAP had earlier questioned Chadha and the EC for attempts at the former's inclusion as a voter in Delhi after his name was struck off the rolls in Punjab

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:11 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Raghav Chadha. File photo
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With BJP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha getting included as a voter in the draft electoral rolls of Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday questioned the Election Commission, accusing it of enabling the former AAP leader's backdoor entry.

AAP had earlier questioned Chadha and the EC for attempts at the former's inclusion as a voter in Delhi after his name was struck off the rolls in Punjab.

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The inclusion of Chadha as a voter in Rajinder Nagar led to a slugfest between AAP and Chadha.

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After Anurag Dhanda of AAP accused the EC of deploying backdoor manipulation to accommodate Chadha, the latter hit back saying "ever since I left, AAP has been behaving like a lover who has been dumped".

Raghav said he had followed the due process to become a voter in Delhi.

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The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer also issued a detailed statement after AAP's allegations saying all due process had been followed and that those whose names had been left out of the draft rolls published after the special intensive revision had a chance till September 30 to fill relevant forms and submit documents to become voters.

Form 6 is filled in case of shifting of residence of a voter, the statement said.

Dhanda earlier on Tuesday wondered if Chadha was a Punjab voter till September 3 and his name didn't even figure in Delhi’s draft rolls on August 31, how come his name was there now.

"On August 31, the Rajinder Nagar booth in Delhi’s draft rolls had 746 voters. How and when was Chadha’s 747th vote added? On September 3, Chadha himself said that his name was deleted from Punjab’s draft rolls and he would get his vote registered under SIR rules," said Dhanda, alleging that the BJP is using the Election Commission to add or delete anyone’s name during SIR by throwing rules to the winds.

Chadha in a statement dismissed all allegations. "I seem to be haunting Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party. Ever since I left the corrupt Aam Aadmi Party, its leadership has been unable to cope with it. They are behaving like a bitter ex who has just been dumped," he said.

Chadha said he has followed all EC guidelines and procedures and availed the prescribed remedies. "AAP has confused the electoral rolls with its party membership register.  It wants to cut out everyone who walks away from Kejriwal and his corrupt AAP," he said.

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