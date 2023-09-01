Bengal man held for indecent act on board Metro

New Delhi, August 31
A man was apprehended for allegedly masturbating and ejaculating on a girl travelling on a Delhi Metro train, officials said on Thursday.
The incident took place around 8:30 pm on Wednesday on the Delhi Metro’s Red Line. The girl’s mother found that the man had ejaculated on her daughter in the overcrowded coach, officials said.
The accused, who hails from West Bengal, was nabbed by two fellow passengers and later handed over to the Delhi Metro authorities at the Shahdara station, they said. The station authorities later informed the police.
