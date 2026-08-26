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Home / Delhi / Better half becomes bitter half if issues not resolved in time: Delhi HC

Better half becomes bitter half if issues not resolved in time: Delhi HC

Acquits man convicted of trying to kill wife with insecticide

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:57 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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The Delhi High Court. File
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The institution of marriage is quite paradoxical and a world of extremities. The best, in no time, becomes worst if not handled carefully, the Delhi High Court observed.

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“The better half becomes the bitter half if issues are not taken care of and resolved as soon as possible. One of the most beautiful relationships of humans - that is of a husband and wife - becomes one of the most terrible when things go wrong in a matrimonial alliance,” the court noted.

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Time, albeit, is a big healer and tones down a lot of pains in life. However, in relationships, time taken can also be counterproductive. Relationships can go in a totally different undesirable and unexpected direction if not handled carefully and in time, the order read.

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The observations were made by Justice Vimal Kumar Yadav while allowing a man’s appeal against a trial court’s judgment sentencing him to three years of imprisonment for trying to kill his wife by pouring Baygon spray in her mouth.

The High Court acquitted Nafe Singh in the case, saying the prosecution’s case lacked cogent evidence about the intention and knowledge as contemplated in Section 307 of the IPC.

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The court, in its order, said the institution of marriage derives its strength from faith, companionship and the trust which the parties repose in each other, where both sides feel assured and protective.

The troubles in this bond between the spouses not only affects the institution of marriage but the family as well and in turn society too. The relationship founded upon faith, trust and confidence gets transformed into a conflict zone where often, physical violence also creeps in. There are recent examples where the spouses have resorted to extreme levels of violence against each other which were incomprehensible some decades ago, the order mentioned.

It added that there are recent examples where the spouses have resorted to extreme levels of violence against each other which were incomprehensible some decades ago.

Singh and the victim woman got married in 2000, but the relations soured within a year. According to the prosecution, during a matrimonial dispute in 2001, the husband first allegedly tried to force his wife to drink Baygon insecticide from a tumbler, and when that failed, he poured it directly down her throat from the container.

An FIR was registered against the man and his mother. While his mother was acquitted by the trial court, Singh was convicted for the offence of attempt to murder.

The man denied the allegations levelled against him and contended that there was some matrimonial issue due to his wife’s desire to live with him in a separate house, leaving aside his widowed mother.

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