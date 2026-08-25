Better-half becomes bitter-half in marriage if issues not resolved between spouses: Delhi High Court

The institution of marriage is quite paradoxical and if the issues between spouses are not resolved quickly, the better-half becomes the bitter-half, the Delhi High Court has observed.

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The high court said one of the most beautiful relationships of humans, that of a husband and wife, becomes one of the most terrible when things go wrong in a matrimonial alliance.

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Justice Vimal Kumar Yadav made the observations while allowing a man's appeal against a trial court's judgment sentencing him to three years of imprisonment for trying to kill his wife by pouring Baygon spray in her mouth.

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The high court acquitted Nafe Singh in the case, saying the prosecution's case lacked cogent evidence about the intention and knowledge as contemplated in Section 307 of the IPC.

It is highly unsafe to act upon the kind of shaky evidence brought on record, the court said while granting the benefit of doubt to the man.

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The high court, in its August 24 verdict, said, "The institution of marriage is quite paradoxical and a world of extremities. The best, in no time, becomes worst if not handled carefully. The better-half becomes the bitter-half if issues are not taken care of and resolved as soon as possible."

It further said, "One of the most beautiful relationships of humans, that is of a husband and wife, becomes one of the most terrible when things go wrong in a matrimonial alliance. Time, albeit, is a big healer and tones down a lot of pains in life; however, in relationships, time taken can also be counterproductive."

The high court said relationships can go in a totally different, undesirable and unexpected direction if not handled carefully and in time.

The institution of marriage derives its strength from faith, companionship and the trust which the parties repose in each other; where both sides feel assured and protective, it said.

"The troubles in this bond between the spouses not only affect the institution of marriage but the family as well and in turn society too. The relationship founded upon faith, trust and confidence gets transformed into a conflict zone where often, physical violence also creeps in," the court said.

It added that there are recent examples where the spouses have resorted to extreme levels of violence against each other which were incomprehensible some decades ago.

Singh and the victim woman got married in 2000 but the relations soured within a year. According to the prosecution, during a matrimonial dispute in 2001, the husband first allegedly tried to force his wife to drink Baygon insecticide from a tumbler, and when that failed, he poured it directly down her throat from the container.

An FIR was registered against the man and his mother. While his mother was acquitted by the trial court, Singh was convicted of attempt to murder.

The man denied the allegations and contended that there was some matrimonial issue due to his wife's desire to live with him in a separate house, leaving aside his widowed mother.