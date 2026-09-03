Beyond books: Delhi schools to teach children how to 'live well'

Delhi schools are set to go beyond traditional literacy and numeracy, with the government launching ‘Eat Well • Live Well’ across 75 CM SHRI Schools to help nearly 30,000 children develop healthy, responsible and sustainable everyday habits.

The initiative, launched on Thursday by Education Minister Ashish Sood, introduces the concept of Foundational Wellbeing Literacy (FWL) alongside Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN).

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At its core, FWL aims to turn knowledge about health and well-being into everyday practice. The programme will focus on food and nutrition, food safety and hygiene, drinking water, physical activity, mealtimes and the overall school environment.

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Sood said, “Children today have access to a great deal of information, but knowing is not the same as doing. Our challenge is to turn knowledge into everyday habits. These 75 CM SHRI Schools can become torchbearers for this approach.”

The programme will follow a whole-school approach and also involve parents so that healthy habits developed in classrooms can be reinforced at home.

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Director of Education Ankita Anand said the initiative is designed to bring existing well-being efforts together rather than create another standalone programme.

“The idea is not to add one more programme. It is to bring together what schools are already doing and make well-being part of everyday school life. School Wellbeing Committees and the School Wellbeing Score will help schools understand where they stand, identify what they can improve, take action and review their progress.”

The initiative is built around 21 personal habits, seven social skills and seven planetary skills, encouraging children to care for themselves, others and the planet.

Rather than introducing another textbook or examination, schools will use short conversations, practical activities, visual cues and repeated practice to help students move from “knowing” to “doing”.

Pawan Agarwal, CEO, Food Future Foundation, said, “A child must learn to read and work with numbers, but must also learn to understand food, care for the body and mind, build healthy relationships and care for the planet. If foundational literacy teaches children how to read the world, Foundational Wellbeing Literacy should help them learn how to live well in it.”

Bharati Kulkarni, Director, ICMR National Institute of Nutrition, said, “Healthy eating and lifestyle habits are best built early in life. Schools provide an important setting where children can learn these habits, practice them every day and carry them into adulthood.”

Food Future Foundation is partnering with IFPRI for implementation research and impact assessment. The programme has also received expertise from ICMR National Institute of Nutrition, Lady Irwin College and the Institute of Home Economics, University of Delhi.

Purnima Menon, Director for Strategy and Partnerships, IFPRI, said, “Schools provide a powerful setting for building healthy behaviours early. We need to understand whether children’s habits and school environments actually improve, learn what works, and use that evidence to strengthen the programme over time.”

Launched during Poshan Maah and ahead of Teachers Day, the initiative places teachers at the centre of helping children turn healthy choices into lasting habits.

The message is simple: FLN builds the foundation for learning; FWL aims to build the foundation for living well.