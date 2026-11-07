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Home / Delhi / Beyond firefighting: Delhi Fire Service rescues 7K animals, birds in 10 months

Beyond firefighting: Delhi Fire Service rescues 7K animals, birds in 10 months

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:44 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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From cattle trapped in drains and dogs stranded in narrow spaces to birds entangled in electric wires and kite strings, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) personnel rescued 6,949 animals and birds in the first 10 months of 2026, highlighting a lesser-known but increasingly important aspect of the department's emergency response work.

According to departmental data, firefighters rescued 3,611 animals and 3,338 birds between January and October, averaging nearly 23 rescue operations every day. The figures underline how the fire service is increasingly being called upon to save lives beyond firefighting.

Animal rescue operations remained relatively consistent through the year, with 324 cases in January, 293 in February and 308 in March. The numbers rose to 329 in April and 332 in May, before reaching 382 in July. October recorded the highest number of animal rescues, at 468, followed by 458 in August and 411 in September.

Bird rescues, meanwhile, witnessed sharper fluctuations. The department rescued 269 birds in January, 252 in February and 247 in March. The numbers fell to 179 in April and 148 in May, before rising to 292 in July. August, however, saw a significant spike, with 857 birds rescued. The figure subsequently declined to 583 in September and 350 in October.

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DFS personnel regularly rescue birds and animals trapped in electric wires, trees, drains, pits, buildings and other difficult locations. The department also responds to calls involving injured and distressed animals, a fire official said.

"Rescue operations also involve animals such as cows, cattle, dogs, cats and monkeys, which are often found trapped in drains, pits, buildings, canals, trees and electric wires," the official said.

Such operations can be particularly challenging when animals are stranded at considerable heights, stuck in narrow spaces or trapped near live electrical wires. Rescuers often have to navigate difficult locations and use specialised equipment to safely extricate them.

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The department also has four dedicated bird rescue vehicles, reflecting the specialised nature of these operations.

The scale of the work extends beyond the current calendar year. During 2025-26, animal rescue calls rose to 4,357 from 3,443 in the previous financial year, while bird rescue incidents increased to 3,770 from 2,650, according to departmental figures.

With nearly 7,000 rescues in just 10 months, the figures offer a glimpse into the work of firefighters who are increasingly doubling up as first responders for the city's animals and birds, often reaching places where other emergency assistance may be difficult to access.

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