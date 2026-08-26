Beyond the classroom: Pressures push IIT Delhi students to the edge

Advertisement

Advertisement

The competitive academic environment is one of the concerns frequently raised by students. Relative grading and the fear of losing credits can make even a temporary setback feel like a much bigger failure.

Advertisement

A third year UG student said the comparison with peers can become exhausting.

“You keep looking at how others are doing. If your marks drop, you immediately start thinking that everyone else is moving ahead. After a while, even one bad result can feel much bigger than it actually is,” he said.

Advertisement

Postgraduate and doctoral students face another challenge, students said, with their academic progress often closely linked to individual supervisors.

A research scholar said students may hesitate to raise problems because of the possible impact on their research.

“A lot of your work depends on your supervisor. So, if something goes wrong, you may think twice before complaining. You don't want one disagreement to create problems for your research or your degree,” she said.

Students also spoke about what happens when someone takes medical leave or steps away from academics during a difficult period.

According to a postgraduate student, returning can involve dealing with several practical issues while simultaneously trying to recover academically and personally.

“You take leave because you need time to get better, but coming back is not always easy. There can be hostel issues, permissions and missed academic work to deal with. When you're already struggling, all of that can feel like too much at once,” the student said.

For many students, the pressure is also tied to family expectations. Years of preparation, financial investment and the hope of securing a better future can make students reluctant to admit when they are struggling.

A master's student said, “You know your family has done a lot to get you here. So telling them that you are having a difficult time isn't easy. Sometimes, you just keep it to yourself because you don't want them to worry.”

Students emphasise that suicide cannot be explained by one factor. Academic difficulties may exist alongside personal problems, financial concerns, loneliness or institutional challenges, with each affecting students differently.

The protests following Kumar's death have brought some of these concerns into the open, but students say the larger conversation needs to go beyond individual incidents.

They are seeking stronger support systems, easier access to help, better grievance mechanisms and greater sensitivity towards students going through difficult periods.