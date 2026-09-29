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Home / Delhi / Bhagat Singh Jayanti marked

Bhagat Singh Jayanti marked

Vadnagar-Varanasi Seva Yatra welcomed

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Anshita Mehra
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:33 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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Delhi Cooperation Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh pay tributes to Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary at the RCS office on Parliament Street, in New Delhi on Monday.
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A tribute programme marking the birth anniversary of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh was organised at the Registrar of Cooperative Societies (RCS) office on Parliament Street on Monday, where Delhi Cooperation Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh paid floral tributes to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru and welcomed participants of the Vadnagar-Varanasi Seva Yatra.
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The programme featured a documentary on Bhagat Singh's life and revolutionary ideas, besides a street play highlighting his courage, patriotism, sacrifice and social responsibility. Participants of the yatra were also taken on a tour of the historic RCS complex and its restored courtroom, which is associated with judicial proceedings involving Bhagat Singh.

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Singh also administered an anti-drug pledge to the participants, urging them to stay away from drug abuse and spread awareness about its harmful effects.

He said the youth had an important role in nation-building and that Bhagat Singh's life continued to inspire values of courage, sacrifice, discipline and dedication to the nation.

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The minister said the yatra was carrying the message of patriotism, service and social awareness to people across the country.

The Vadnagar-Varanasi youth yatra, organised under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan 2026 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday and 25 years of his public service, reached Delhi on Monday. The yatra began from Vadnagar in Gujarat, Modi's birthplace, and is travelling to Varanasi, which the organisers describe as his political “karmabhoomi”.

At the Gurugram-Delhi border, the participants were welcomed by BJP leaders, including MPs Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and Kamaljeet Sehrawat. The delegation was then accompanied to the President's Bodyguard Grounds, where Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra welcomed the participants.

A tree plantation drive was also held under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative. BJP leaders said the participants had undertaken service activities during the journey, including cleanliness drives, tree plantation and cleanliness work at religious and heritage sites.

Gupta described the journey as an example of “One India, Great India” and said it was carrying messages of love, brotherhood, heritage and patriotism across the country.

Malhotra said the journey from Vadnagar to Varanasi represented the trajectory of Modi's political journey, from serving as Gujarat Chief Minister to becoming Prime Minister.

From the President's Bodyguard Grounds, the yatra proceeded to Sansad Marg, where Ravinder Indraj Singh formally welcomed the participants on behalf of the Delhi Government before they proceeded towards Noida.

Jamnagar MP Poonamben Madam and Khajuraho MP Vishnu Dutt Sharma were also present at the RCS programme.

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