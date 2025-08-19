Bhagwat: Good worker measured by humility, discipline, not acclaim

A devoted worker is not measured by titles, wealth or public acclaim, but by an inner discipline, humility, and ceaseless commitment to the larger good, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Monday at the launch of a book, “Tan Samarpit, Man Samarpit.’

Advertisement

The book is a biographical note dedicated to the life and contributions of late RSS worker Ramesh Prakash.

Speaking at the launch at NDMC Centre here, Bhagwat said only a person bound by humility and discipline embodies a spirit of quiet sacrifice, always ready to shoulder responsibilities, never seeking recognition and consistently inspiring others by example.

Advertisement

“Ramesh Ji epitomized these qualities. One of his greatest teachings was that service to the nation need not come at the cost of family responsibilities. Within the framework of g?hastha asram, he showed us how one can nurture the family with love and responsibility, and at the same time, expand that very spirit of care to society and the nation. By harmonizing personal duties with public service, he demonstrated that the two are not separate but complementary,” Bhagwat said.