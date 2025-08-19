DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Bhagwat: Good worker measured by humility, discipline, not acclaim

Bhagwat: Good worker measured by humility, discipline, not acclaim

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:56 AM Aug 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dr Mohan Bhagwat addresses the gathering. MUKESH AGGARWAL
Advertisement

A devoted worker is not measured by titles, wealth or public acclaim, but by an inner discipline, humility, and ceaseless commitment to the larger good, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Monday at the launch of a book, “Tan Samarpit, Man Samarpit.’

Advertisement

The book is a biographical note dedicated to the life and contributions of late RSS worker Ramesh Prakash.

Speaking at the launch at NDMC Centre here, Bhagwat said only a person bound by humility and discipline embodies a spirit of quiet sacrifice, always ready to shoulder responsibilities, never seeking recognition and consistently inspiring others by example.

Advertisement

“Ramesh Ji epitomized these qualities. One of his greatest teachings was that service to the nation need not come at the cost of family responsibilities. Within the framework of g?hastha asram, he showed us how one can nurture the family with love and responsibility, and at the same time, expand that very spirit of care to society and the nation. By harmonizing personal duties with public service, he demonstrated that the two are not separate but complementary,” Bhagwat said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts