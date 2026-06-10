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Home / Delhi / Bhai Vir Singh Sahitya Sadan to mark writer's 69th death anniversary, honour descendants of Nankana Sahib martyrs

Bhai Vir Singh Sahitya Sadan to mark writer's 69th death anniversary, honour descendants of Nankana Sahib martyrs

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:29 PM Jun 10, 2026 IST
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Bhai Vir Singh. file photo
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Bhai Vir Singh Sahitya Sadan will commemorate the 69th death anniversary of eminent Punjabi writer, scholar and theologian Bhai Vir Singh on Wednesday, while also paying tribute to the descendants of martyrs of the historic Nankana Sahib tragedy of February 21, 1921.

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The 1921 massacre, a defining episode in the Sikh Reform Movement, claimed the lives of around 130 members of a peaceful reformist jatha who were attacked by armed mercenaries allegedly hired by the then Mahant of Nankana Sahib. Contemporary accounts state that several victims were tied up and burnt alive. The incident sparked nationwide outrage and became a turning point in the struggle to wrest control of Sikh gurdwaras from corrupt custodians and place them under representative management.

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The tragedy drew widespread attention across India, with national leaders, including Mahatma Gandhi, visiting Nankana Sahib to express solidarity with the victims and support the reform movement.

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A special honour at the commemorative event will be conferred upon descendants of individuals associated with the Gurdwara Reform Movement and subsequent struggles for justice. Among those to be recognised is Taranjit Singh Sandhu, grandson of Teja Singh Samundri, a prominent leader of the movement. Samundri was among those who refused to sign the conditional release offered by the British authorities in July 1925. He remained steadfast in his position and died in prison the following year during the agitation.

The programme will also be attended by the granddaughters of Master Tara Singh and Baba Kharak Singh, both of whom played pivotal roles in Punjab's political and religious mobilisation during the pre-Independence period.

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Other participants include the granddaughter of Prof Ruchi Ram Sahni, noted scientist, educationist and former trustee of The Tribune; the granddaughter of Sir Ganga Ram, remembered for his pioneering contributions to architecture and public infrastructure in undivided Punjab; and the daughter of P T Rajan Santhanam.

The event aims to honour both the literary legacy of Bhai Vir Singh and the sacrifices of those who contributed to the Sikh reform movement and Punjab's public life.

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