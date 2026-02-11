‘Bhajan Clubbing’ brings devotion, culture and youth together on Delhi campuses

Advertisement

Calling the initiative path breaking, the Chief Minister said, “‘Bhajan Clubbing’ is a remarkable initiative that brings devotion, culture and youthful energy onto one platform, creating a new cultural consciousness.” She added, “Through ‘Bhajan Clubbing’, Delhi is today witnessing a wonderful confluence of devotion, culture, and youthful energy, where spiritual experience is emerging in a new form alongside modern expression.”

The inaugural evening was marked by a soulful performance by Leela, which transformed the Ramjas College campus into a space of collective devotion. Students, dignitaries and ministers joined the bhajan presentation, making the launch both participatory and vibrant.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s vision, CM Rekha Gupta said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through ‘Mann ki Baat’, has emphasised the need to connect the youth with culture and devotion and has appreciated beautiful initiatives like "Bhajan Clubbing". She further noted that the Prime Minister has described bhajan and kirtan as the soul of Indian culture and praised this tradition, adding that the Delhi Government’s effort through "Vasantotsav 2026" is a step in the same direction.

Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, who was present at the event, said, “Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s encouragement of Indian culture, bhajan kirtan, and youth participation, and under the guidance of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Government is connecting the youth with Indian traditions through a special cultural series will continue till February 19.” He added that “This is another meaningful effort towards making Delhi the capital of art and culture along with being the capital of the nation.”

As part of the Bhajan Clubbing movement, devotional performances are being organised across major Delhi University colleges and the University Stadium, creating a campus to campus spiritual journey that blends tradition with contemporary musical expression.

Summing up the spirit of the initiative, Kapil Mishra said, “Delhi is witnessing a new, historic, and youth connected cultural movement through ‘Bhajan Clubbing’. Such events will continue in the future.”

Bhajan Clubbing Schedule

Leela — Ramjas College — 10 February

Raghav Raja — Deen Dayal Upadhyay College — 11 February

India Music Collective — ARSD College — 12 February

Sadho Band — Shaheed Sukhdev College — 12 February

Rahasya — Shyamlal College — 13 February

Keshavam — PGDAV College — 13 February

Keshavam — University Stadium — 16 February

Sam — Miranda House — 19 February