Bharat Electricity Summit 2026 to be held from March 19-22 in Delhi

Bharat Electricity Summit 2026 to be held from March 19-22 in Delhi

The theme of the four-day summit is ‘Electrifying Growth. Empowering Sustainability. Connecting Globally’.

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:42 PM Jan 16, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Manohar Lal Khattar. File Photo
Bharat Electricity Summit 2026, a global conference-cum-exhibition for the power and electricity sector, will be held from March 19-22 at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi. A formal announcement to this effect was made today by Manohar Lal, Union Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs, in New Delhi while he unveiled the brochure and teaser for the summit.

The theme of the four-day Summit is ‘Electrifying Growth. Empowering Sustainability. Connecting Globally’. It will showcase India’s leadership in the global energy transition while addressing challenges and opportunities in the power sector.

The event will feature more than 50 high-level conference sessions, a series of expert-led panel discussions, thematic pavilions and technology showcases representing the full spectrum of the electricity and clean energy value chain. Bharat Electricity Summit 2026 shall be a platform to convene global policymakers, CEOs, government leaders, electricity experts, investors, regulators, innovators, suppliers, and solution providers, said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Manohar Lal, said that Bharat Electricity Summit 2026 reflects India’s resolve to shape the future of electricity systems.

