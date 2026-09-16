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Home / Delhi / Bharat Mandapam was ably backed by power discom at BRICS summit

Bharat Mandapam was ably backed by power discom at BRICS summit

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:23 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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While world leaders and delegates gathered at Bharat Mandapam for the BRICS Summit, a parallel operation was running almost invisibly to ensure that a power failure did not disrupt one of India’s biggest international events.

BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) deployed nearly 140 personnel at Bharat Mandapam and other critical locations, with the venue backed by three independent power sources, an automatic changeover system and round-the-clock monitoring.

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The arrangement was designed to provide N-2 reliability, allowing the ITPO Grid supplying Bharat Mandapam to withstand the loss of two power sources while retaining supply through the remaining arrangement. An additional emergency link through Delhi Transco Limited’s (DTL) Okhla Grid was kept ready for an extreme contingency.

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Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood said the city recorded an “uninterrupted, zero-defect power supply” throughout the Summit and praised the engineers, technicians and officials involved in the operation.

“The BRICS Summit was a matter of immense global pride for India. Under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi and leadership of CM Rekha Gupta, we left no stone unturned to ensure a world-class experience at Bharat Mandapam,” Sood said.

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He said power reliability remained a top priority, with teams working round the clock and a multi-layered backup system supporting the venue.

Power could switch in 1.5 seconds

One of the key safeguards was an automatic changeover system at the ITPO Grid. “If an incoming source failed, the system could transfer supply to an alternate source in about 1.5 seconds, without manual intervention,” BSES spokesperson said.

BSES also tested the system several times under actual power-failure conditions before the BRICS Summit. Teams from its EHV O&M, Protection and System Operations divisions, along with ITPO personnel, took part in the tests.

A manual restoration protocol was also kept ready in case the automatic system failed, with teams instructed to restore supply in around two to five minutes.

The utility said its preparations began almost a month before the Summit, involving coordination with ITPO, DTL and the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC).

Control room watched network round the clock

A dedicated command centre operated at the ITPO Grid on September 11, 12 and 13, bringing together teams from EHV O&M, breakdown, operations, protection, SCADA and IT.Separate dedicated and quick response teams were stationed at the ITPO Grid and Exhibition Ground-2 Grid, while a senior team headed by the Head of System Operations remained at the main SCADA Control Centre.The utility also supplied Bharat Mandapam’s conference and exhibition halls and other

facilities within the ITPO complex. Power arrangements were additionally maintained at several South Delhi hotels, including Eros, Crowne Plaza and Hyatt Regency, where BRICS delegates were staying.

BSES said the operating strategy drew on the experience of the G20 Summit, with the focus on ensuring that reliability was maintained from the transmission network right up to the event venue.

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