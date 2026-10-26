Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha begins youth outreach on SIR

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Sunday launched a nationwide youth outreach campaign to counter what it described as misinformation about democratic institutions and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The campaign, being held under the BJP’s ‘Arajakta Hatao, Loktantra Bachao’ Abhiyaan, will continue till November 30.

As part of the initiative, BJYM leaders will visit colleges and educational institutions across the country to interact with students, young professionals and aspiring leaders. The organisation said the discussions would focus on addressing misconceptions about democratic processes and countering narratives propagated by the Opposition.

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The campaign began with ‘Mann Ki Baat Yuvaon Ke Saath’ programmes at more than 600 locations across the country, with over 50,000 young professionals participating, according to the BJYM. Participants listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio address and discussed their role in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat.

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The youth wing also plans to organise more than 100 ‘Viksit Bharat Yuva Samwad’ town hall meetings, along with essay-writing competitions, quizzes and elocution contests. The events will provide platforms for young people to discuss national issues, democratic awareness and their aspirations.

In Vadodara, BJYM national president Hemang Joshi addressed young participants. The Rohtak programme featured Asian Games kabaddi gold medallists Ayan Lohchab and Ashu Malik. Haryana BJP president Archana Gupta also attended the event.

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Joshi said, “The future of our democracy depends on an informed, aware and responsible youth. Under the BJP’s ‘Arajakta Hatao, Loktantra Bachao’ Abhiyaan, BJYM is committed to reaching campuses and communities, addressing young people’s concerns with facts and countering misinformation through meaningful dialogue.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s youth have been given a clear vision of Viksit Bharat. Our endeavour is to empower every young Indian to look beyond misleading narratives, understand national priorities and channel their energy towards constructive action and nation-building.”

The BJYM said the campaign would also include one-to-one interactions involving youth icons and influencers.