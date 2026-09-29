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Home / Delhi / Bhau gang member held in Rs 1-cr extortion plot

Bhau gang member held in Rs 1-cr extortion plot

 Two weapons seized

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:03 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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A 33-year-old member of the infamous Bhau gang was arrested by the crime branch unit in connection with a suspected Rs 1-crore extortion plot targeting a Rohini-based financier, officials said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Harender Nagar, alias KD, allegedly threatened financier Ajay Yadav, alias Boss, and demanded Rs 1 crore as protection money. The police said Nagar came to Delhi after the financier refused to pay the amount, allegedly with the intention of eliminating him.

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The Crime Branch said two sophisticated illegal pistols and 14 live cartridges were seized from Nagar during his arrest near a drain in Sector 24, Rohini, around 10.45 pm.

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According to the police, the operation followed specific information about Nagar’s presence in Delhi. A team tracked his movements through technical surveillance and local intelligence before intercepting him.

A pistol and five cartridges were seized from his jeans pocket, while another pistol and four cartridges were found in his bag. Five additional cartridges were also seized, the police said.

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A case under Sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act was registered at the Crime Branch.

During interrogation, Nagar told investigators that he and an associate, Deepak, had conspired to extort money from the financier. The police said Nagar said that he came to Delhi to target the financier after the latter refused to pay the demanded amount.

The cops also linked Nagar to a gold robbery case in Ambala. The police said he was wanted in a case registered at the Baldev Nagar police station in connection with the alleged robbery of around 1.5 kg of gold jewellery from a van on August 18.

According to his disclosure, Nagar, Deepak, Chhotu and others had planned the robbery. Cops said Nagar claimed that he and his five associates carried out the robbery and that Deepak took the stolen jewellery for disposal or sale. Three to four associates have already been arrested by the CIA in Haryana, the police said.

Nagar also allegedly disclosed that Deepak was associated with the Bhau gang and had supplied him with the weapons and ammunition seized in Delhi. The police said Deepak is currently residing in Narela.

Nagar has four previous cases registered against him in Delhi and Haryana, including cases of kidnapping for ransom, cheating, assault and possession of illegal arms, according to police records cited in the release.

Information about his arrest was shared with the CIA, Haryana, and a team subsequently reached Delhi to question him in connection with the Ambala robbery case.

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