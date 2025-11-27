DT
Home / Delhi / Bhau gang member wanted for firing at cop arrested after encounter in Delhi's Dwarka

Bhau gang member wanted for firing at cop arrested after encounter in Delhi's Dwarka

Ankit (25), a resident of Gorad village in Sonepat, was wanted in a firing incident in Najafgarh and for injuring a police constable during a 2020 firing on a CIA team in Bahadurgarh

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:56 AM Nov 27, 2025 IST
On Thursday morning, the Anti-Narcotics Cell in Dwarka received information that Ankit would be near Sai Baba Mandir in Najafgarh. Photo for representation
A wanted member of the Himanshu Bhau gang, carrying a reward of Rs 25,000, was arrested in Dwarka here after an early-morning police encounter on Thursday, officials said.

Ankit (25), a resident of Gorad village in Sonepat, was wanted in a firing incident in Najafgarh and for injuring a police constable during a 2020 firing on a CIA team in Bahadurgarh.

Police said that on September 18, four assailants opened fire one Rohit Lamba in Najafgarh.

During the investigation, the involvement of the Bhau gang was established. Four accused have already been arrested, while two key shooters, Ankit and Deepak, were on the run, an official said.

Based on the interrogation of the arrested suspects and human intelligence, police identified Ankit and Deepak as the absconding shooters.

On Thursday morning, the Anti-Narcotics Cell in Dwarka received information that Ankit would be near Sai Baba Mandir in Najafgarh. A trap was laid near the UER-II bus stand. Around 8.05 am, when Ankit arrived on a motorcycle, the police team signalled him to stop, the cop added.

Instead, Ankit fired three rounds at the police. One bullet struck the bulletproof jacket of Head Constable Kuldeep. In self-defence, HC Kuldeep fired two rounds, and one hit Ankit in the leg, the police official said.

The injured accused was taken to hospital and is reported to be stable.

