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Home / Delhi / Bhojpuri, Maithili artistes bid farewell to monsoon at ‘Badariya’ festival in Delhi

Bhojpuri, Maithili artistes bid farewell to monsoon at ‘Badariya’ festival in Delhi

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:30 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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The event was attended by Union MoS Harsh Malhotra, Art, Culture & Language Minister Kapil Mishra, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and other MPs and MLAs.
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The Delhi Government on Monday organised a grand edition of ‘Badariya: A Monsoon Farewell Festival’ at Talkatora Stadium, bringing together folk music, dance and art traditions from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Purvanchal.

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Organised by the Department of Art, Culture & Language in collaboration with the Mata Chakery Devi Foundation and the Maithili-Bhojpuri Academy, the festival sought to celebrate the cultural significance of the monsoon while providing a platform to folk artists and traditions. The event was attended by Union MoS Harsh Malhotra, Art, Culture & Language Minister Kapil Mishra, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and other MPs and MLAs.

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The highlight of the evening was a performance by Padma Shri awardee and folk singer Malini Awasthi, who enthralled the audience with renditions of kajri, thumri and other folk melodies. Other artistes presented folk songs, dances and instrumental performances reflecting the musical traditions of Bihar and UP.

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The festival drew inspiration from the place of the monsoon in India’s literary and folk traditions, where the season has traditionally been associated with joy, love, longing and creativity. Songs associated with sawan and bhado, along with traditional folk dances and musical performances, were presented during the programme.

Malhotra said Delhi’s development was not limited to civic infrastructure but also involved strengthening its cultural identity.

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