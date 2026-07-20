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Home / Delhi / Bhupender Yadav, UN climate chief discuss climate finance, technology transfer

Bhupender Yadav, UN climate chief discuss climate finance, technology transfer

UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell is on an official mission to India from July 20 to 22

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Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:24 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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"India is also taking strides in other allied sectors to combat the climate change crisis,” Yadav posted on X. Image credit/X/@byadavbjp
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Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav met UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell in New Delhi on Monday and discussed technology transfer, climate finance, global stocktake, and just transition.

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Yadav informed that he elaborated on India’s stride in combating climate change.

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“Delighted to have met with UNFCCC Executive Secretary Mr Simon Stiell in New Delhi today. We had an engaging discussion on important agenda items with particular focus on adaptation, technology transfer, climate finance, global stocktake, and just transition. Elaborated on how India under the leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji has not only submitted its enhanced NDCs (nationally determined contribution), but also achieved it successfully way earlier than its stipulated timeline. India is also taking strides in other allied sectors to combat the climate change crisis,” Yadav posted on X.

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Stiell is on an official mission to India from July 20 to 22. On Tuesday, the Executive Secretary will meet with senior industry leaders to discuss the vast economic, commercial and developmental opportunities for India in doubling down on its shift to clean energy, building on its emerging ‘solar super-power status’.

“Discussions will also focus on India’s competitive advantages in the global clean-tech race, including hearing about barriers and accelerators,” an official statement said.

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