Bibhav Kumar’s judicial custody extended till July 6

New Delhi, June 22
A court here on Saturday extended till July 6 the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar.
Kumar is accused of assaulting AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on May 13 at the Chief Minister’s official residence.
Kumar was produced through video-conferencing before Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal who extended his judicial custody till July 6.
Kumar was arrested on May 18. He was sent to police custody for five days the same day by a magisterial court, which observed that his anticipatory bail plea had become infructuous because of his arrest. On May 24, he was sent to four days judicial custody, following which he was again remanded in police custody for three days.
An FIR was registered against Kumar on May 16 under various Indian Penal Code provisions, including those related to criminal intimidation, assault or criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe and attempt to commit culpable homicide.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
NTA chief shunted out, CBI to probe NEET ‘irregularities’
PG exam scheduled for today deferred as ‘precautionary step’
Row over NEET-UG rages on: Govt sets up 7-member panel to reform exams, review NTA
Ex-ISRO chief to head committee | To file report within 2 mo...
Afghanistan shock Australia by 21 runs in Super 8s match of T20 World Cup
Using the slower balls smartly on a difficult batting wicket...
JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna arrested for alleged sexual abuse of party worker
He was booked on Saturday for allegedly sexually abusing a p...
ISRO completes its Reusable Launch Vehicle technology demonstrations through LEX trio
The third and final test in the series of Landing Experiment...