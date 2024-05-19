Bibhav Kumar’s lawyers told about his arrest during bail hearing

Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, May 18

Bibhav Kumar’s lawyers on Saturday said they were unaware whether Delhi Chief Minister’s close aide Bibhav Kumar was arrested or called for questioning.

The legal cell of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had moved an application for seeking a copy of the FIR after he was picked up the Delhi Police on Saturday morning. Thereafter, an application was moved for his anticipatory bail.

We had applied for anticipatory bail and while arguing in court, the govt lawyer did not inform that Bibhav had been arrested. As he was already arrested, our bail application has become infructuous. We will have to file a fresh application. — Sanjeev Nasiar, Advocate

Maliwal had filed an FIR against Kumar on Friday, alleging that he slapped her seven to eight times, kicked her in the chest, stomach and pelvis area.

The Tis Hazari Court dismissed the anticipatory bail plea, calling it “infructuous”. Police officials confirmed in court that he had been arrested by the Delhi Police.

Advocate Sanjeev Nasiar said, “We were not allowed to meet Bibhav Kumar after he was called to the police station. We had applied for anticipatory bail and while arguing in court, the government lawyer did not inform that Bibhav Kumar had been arrested in the meantime. Since the arrest has already been made, our application of bail has become infructuous and we will have to file a fresh application.”

Delhi minister Atishi told reporters, “The hearing began at 3.55 pm and as soon as Kumar’s lawyers started presenting their arguments, it became clear to the BJP and Delhi Police that their case is very weak, the allegations being made against Kumar are fake and the court order will not be in their favour, so 20 minutes after the hearing began, Delhi Police arrested Kumar in Civil Lines police station.”

After the court’s order, Kejriwal, in a digital press conference, accused the BJP of targeting his party.

