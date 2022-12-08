Bid to run SUV over cop, three youths held

PTI

Noida, December 7

Three men from Delhi have been arrested for trying to run an SUV over a traffic policeman here, the Noida police said on Wednesday.

The accused have been charged with attempt to murder, rash driving and hurting a public servant to prevent him from carrying out his duty, the police said.

They have been identified as Harsh Lakra (25), Kavish Khanna (22) and Aryan Negi (22). The fourth person, Tarun Singh (24), who was with them in the car at the time of the incident, is absconding," a police spokesperson said.

Traffic police personnel Ayush was on duty near the Charkha roundabout in the Sector 126 police station area on Tuesday when the accused allegedly tried to run him over in their SUV, the police said.

"Ayush signalled the vehicle to stop. However, the driver hit the cop and fled the spot," the police spokesperson said.

"A little later, the SUV returned to the spot and this time, tried to run over the traffic police personnel before fleeing," the official said. An FIR was lodged at the Sector 126 police station.