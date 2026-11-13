Bids invited 500 KLD sewage treatment plant in Mahipalpur

Nearly four years after residents of Vasant Kunj approached the National Green Tribunal (NGT) over sewage stagnating in an open drain and seeping into their residential complex, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has invited bids for setting up a 500-kilolitre-per-day (KLD) sewage treatment plant in Mahipalpur.

The proposed facility, near E-2 Block, will have the capacity to treat five lakh litres of sewage daily. The tender marks a further step in a project whose land-allotment process had earlier figured in reports submitted by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and DJB to the green tribunal.

In 2022, residents of Vasant Kunj’s Sector E-2 had written to the NGT, alleging that wastewater was stagnating in an open drain along the northern boundary of the DDA Legal Housing Complex Society and that sewage was seeping through the boundary wall into the residential premises.

In its subsequent report to the tribunal, the DDA said it had allotted the land to the DJB for construction of the treatment plant. It had also asked the board to make a provisional payment at the rate of Rs 708.5 per acre to complete the allotment process.

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In May 2026, DJB officials had told The Tribune that the request for the required payment had been sent for approval and that the payment would be made on priority once approval was granted. The board had told the NGT that construction would be completed within a reasonable time after possession of the land was obtained.