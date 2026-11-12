Big Metro boost for Noida: Cabinet clears 8.449-km aqua line extension with five stations

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the extension of the Noida Metro’s Aqua Line corridor from Noida Sector 51 to Greater Noida Sector 4, marking a major boost to urban connectivity in the rapidly expanding Noida-Greater Noida region.

The 8.449-km elevated corridor, featuring five Metro stations, will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 2,390 crore and is expected to ease traffic congestion, reduce commuting time and improve access to key residential, commercial and institutional areas.

The project is expected to be completed in four years.

With the commissioning of the proposed extension, the total operational Metro rail network in Noida and Greater Noida will increase to 71.878 km, significantly strengthening public transportation infrastructure across the twin cities, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Advertisement

The new corridor is expected to improve connectivity to several high-demand locations and provide an interchange facility with the Delhi Metro’s Blue Line at Noida Sector 61. The extension will also connect important commercial centres, office complexes, educational institutions, healthcare facilities and residential areas that currently face connectivity challenges.

Among the key commercial destinations expected to benefit are Gaur City Mall, H&S Mall, Blue Sapphire Mall and commercial establishments in Greater Noida Sector 4, besides IKEA and Anthurium Mall in Noida.

The corridor will also improve access to major corporate and IT establishments, including Tech Mahindra, TCL Tech, the Oil Industry Development Board and Golden I office complex.

Advertisement

Educational institutions such as Delhi Public School in Noida Sector 122, along with major healthcare facilities including Kailash Hospital, Rama Hospital and Cloud9 Hospital, are also expected to benefit from improved Metro connectivity. Residents of large housing societies, particularly Cleo County in Sector 121/122 and Gaur City 1 and 2 in Greater Noida, will gain easier access to public transport.

The extension is expected to provide substantial relief from traffic congestion at major road junctions, including Parthala Chowk, Gaur Chowk and Ek Murti Circle, which experience heavy vehicular movement. By offering commuters an efficient alternative to road transport, the project is expected to reduce dependence on private vehicles, improve traffic flow and enhance road safety.

Besides improving urban mobility, the expanded Metro network is expected to deliver environmental benefits by encouraging the use of public transport and helping reduce carbon emissions from fossil fuel-powered vehicles. Better connectivity to workplaces, business centres and transport hubs will also contribute to higher productivity, stimulate local economic activity and attract fresh investment in areas along the corridor.

Advertisement

The project is also expected to have a wider social impact by making affordable and accessible public transportation available to a larger section of the population. Improved access to employment opportunities, educational institutions and essential healthcare services will help reduce commuting difficulties and improve the overall quality of life for residents.