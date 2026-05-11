Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav receives death threat

Social media influencer and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has allegedly received a Rs 10 crore extortion threat from a person claiming links with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, prompting the Gurugram police to launch an investigation.

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According to the police sources, the threatening message was sent through WhatsApp from an international number on May 5. In his complaint, Elvish Yadav stated that he had first received a call from a foreign number but could not answer it. Shortly afterward, a WhatsApp message was sent to him and his father, Ram Avtar Yadav.

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The sender allegedly identified himself as close to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and demanded Rs 10 crore within two days. The message also reportedly warned of dire consequences, including threats of firing, if the money was not paid.

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A case has been registered at Sector-56 police station in Gurugram. The police officials said the matter has now been handed over to the Crime Branch for further investigation. Authorities are currently trying to trace the origin of the international call and verify the authenticity of the threat.

The latest threat has revived concerns around an earlier firing incident linked to Elvish Yadav’s residence. On August 17, 2025, armed assailants arriving on three motorcycles allegedly fired nearly two dozen rounds outside his house. Following that incident, Sector-56 police had registered a separate case.

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Several arrests had been made in connection with the previous firing case. Crime Branch Faridabad had arrested a suspect identified as Ishant, while another accused, Jatin (24), a resident of Parvatiya Colony in Faridabad, was later arrested by the Crime Branch Sector-40 from the Gurugram-Faridabad road. Two other accused, identified as Gaurav and Aditya, were reportedly arrested by the Rohini Special Cell in Delhi.

The police said they are examining whether the latest extortion threat has any connection with the earlier firing incident. Officials added that the investigation is underway from all angles.