Bihar youth ‘assaulted’ over language, accent in Gurugram

In a case of alleged linguistic discrimination, a youth from Bihar was brutally assaulted after the accused claimed they could not understand his language. The victim allegedly lost consciousness after being repeatedly slapped and punched and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. An FIR has been registered at the DLF Phase 3 police station.

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According to the complaint filed by Aditya Raj Pandey, a resident of Sandera village in Bihar’s Bhojpur district, he lives on rent in DLF Phase 3 and works at Teleperformance in Sector 48.

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On May 20 around 8 pm, Pandey received a call from his colleague Ansh Tyagi, who asked him to come to house number U61/4 in DLF Phase 3, where their friend Joel K Jose lived. Pandey reached the room in the early hours of May 21. Besides Ansh and Joel, Uday Sansanwal and Nikhil Sansanwal were also present along with a woman. Both accused were allegedly drunk.

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Joel later went downstairs to get food. Soon after, Uday and Nikhil allegedly began mocking Pandey’s Hindi and regional accent.

“They mocked my Hindi and regional accent, saying they could not understand my language. When I objected, they became aggressive. Uday slapped me and both started thrashing me. They kept attacking me with the intention of causing serious injuries,” Pandey stated in his complaint. Pandey alleged that Joel and Ansh intervened and rescued him. The accused allegedly threatened to kill him before fleeing the spot.

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Pandey later fainted due to excessive bleeding and injuries. His friends rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where he remains under treatment. “A case has been registered against Uday and Nikhil Sansanwal under relevant sections of the BNS. Efforts are underway to arrest them and they will be held soon,” a senior police officer said.