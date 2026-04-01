Bike-borne assailants loot man, grandfather of Rs 1 lakh

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A late-night robbery incident involving gunfire created panic in East Delhi’s Madhu Vihar area after two unidentified bike-borne assailants targeted a family returning home from Noida, officials said on Friday.

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According to the police, the incident took place around 10:30 pm on Thursday near a banquet hall in Joshi Colony, IP Extension. The complainant, along with his grandfather, who runs a wholesale FMCG business in Sector 62, Noida, had just arrived home with family members and an employee when the attack occurred.

As they were walking towards their residence after getting out of their vehicle, two men on a motorcycle approached them. One of the accused pulled out a firearm and threatened the victims before snatching a bag containing approximately Rs 1 lakh, an official said.

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Hearing the commotion, a family member quickly attempted to chase the fleeing assailants in a car and even managed to hit their motorcycle. Despite this, the accused escaped from the spot. While fleeing the place, they allegedly fired shots in the air and threw the looted cash bag and the weapon used in the crime, the cop added.

Based on their statement, a case was registered under relevant Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act, the official mentioned.

The cop further said that teams were investigating the case. CCTV footage from nearby areas was being scanned to identify the accused and trace their escape route.