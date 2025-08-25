Bike mechanic electrocuted after slipping on rain-soaked road in West Delhi
Incident occurred near Kesar T-Point in Kirti Nagar
A 40-year-old two-wheeler mechanic died after being electrocuted near Kesar T-Point in West Delhi’s Kirti Nagar on Sunday night, police said.
The deceased has been identified as Pawan Yadav.
According to police, Yadav slipped on rain-soaked mud around 9.40 pm while passing through the area and accidentally touched an electric pole.
The contact resulted in a severe electric shock.
He was immediately rushed to ABG Hospital in an unconscious state, where doctors declared him dead.
Police said that a further investigation in the matter is underway.
