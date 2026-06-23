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Home / Delhi / Bike seized over 107 unpaid challans worth Rs 2.36 lakh

Bike seized over 107 unpaid challans worth Rs 2.36 lakh

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:41 AM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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A motorcycle rider is issued traffic challan in Gurugram on Monday.
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The Gurugram traffic police impounded a motorcycle carrying 107 pending traffic challans with unpaid fines amounting to Rs 2.36 lakh. The vehicle was seized during a special enforcement drive on NH-48 on Monday.

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A senior traffic police officer said the Gurugram traffic police has been continuously conducting special drives against motorists violating traffic rules. Under the campaign, strict action is being taken under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, against vehicle owners who have failed to clear traffic challans pending for more than 90 days. At the same time, motorists are being informed about their pending challans and encouraged to pay them within the stipulated period.

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On Monday, Traffic Inspector Mahabir Singh and his team were carrying out a special checking drive on NH-48 to enforce lane discipline. During the operation, a motorcycle bearing registration number HR-36 AR-8308 was stopped for inspection as it was being driven without a High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) and the rider was not wearing a helmet.

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“Upon verification, it was found that the motorcycle had 107 pending challans issued under various provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The total outstanding penalty amount was approximately Rs 2.36 lakh. The rider was asked to produce the vehicle-related documents but failed to do so. Consequently, the Gurugram traffic police took immediate action and impounded the motorcycle, which was later shifted to the designated impound parking facility,” the officer said. A spokesperson for the Gurugram traffic police appealed to motorists to strictly follow traffic rules, keep vehicle documents updated and ensure timely payment of pending challans. Compliance with traffic regulations is essential not only for personal safety but also for the safety of all road users, the spokesperson added.

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