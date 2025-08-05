Biker flees with MP’s gold chain in Chanakyapuri

Lok Sabha MP from Mayiladuthurai (Tamil Nadu) R Sudha was the victim of a chain-snatching incident by a bike-borne miscreant in the high security area of Chanakyapuri near Tamil Nadu Bhawan here on Monday morning.

The incident took place when the MP was out for a morning walk near the Poland Embassy’s Gates 3 and 4 in the VVIP area of Lutyen’s Delhi around 6.15 am.

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the MP wrote that while she was on a morning walk, along with Rajya Sabha MP Rajathi, a man wearing a helmet and riding a scooty approached us from the opposite direction and snatched her gold chain before fleeing the spot.

“He was riding slowly. So, I didn’t suspect he could be a chain snatcher. After he pulled my chain, I sustained injuries on my neck. I barely managed to stay on my feet. We both shouted for help,” said Sudha in her complaint.

She said later they spotted a Delhi Police patrol vehicle and informed the officials, who advised them to file a formal complaint at the police station.

The MP expressed concern over the safety of women in the Capital, particularly in areas like Chanakyapuri, which are considered high-security zones due to the presence of multiple embassies.

“The blatant attack on a woman MP in the national capital, in such a sensitive and protected zone, is deeply disturbing. If women aren’t safe here, where else in the country can we expect to be safe?” Sudha said.

She urged the authorities to take immediate action to identify and apprehend the suspect using CCTV footage.

A formal complaint had been registered and a probe is underway, an official said.

Over 2,500 snatching cases in six months

The national capital witnessed an average of 14 snatching cases every day this year with more than 2,500 such cases reported in the first six months, according to an official data by Delhi Police.