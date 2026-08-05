Biker killed, pillion rider hurt in Delhi road mishap

A 25-year-old man was killed and another injured after the motorcycle they were riding rammed into a parked car in east Delhi’s Shastri Park area on Tuesday afternoon, the police said.

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The police said they received information about the accident at the Shastri Park police station around 1:15 pm.

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The police rushed to the spot near the Second Pushta road towards Akshardham, where they found that a motorcycle had rammed into the rear of a parked car.

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The rider, identified as Sayyad Aman Ali (25), a resident of Chudiwalan in Delhi, was taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The pillion rider, Mohd Faiz (25), who sustained injuries, was taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital.

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A case has been registered under Sections 281, 125(a) and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Shastri Park police station. Further investigation is underway.