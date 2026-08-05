DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Biker killed, pillion rider hurt in Delhi road mishap

Biker killed, pillion rider hurt in Delhi road mishap

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:11 AM Aug 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

A 25-year-old man was killed and another injured after the motorcycle they were riding rammed into a parked car in east Delhi’s Shastri Park area on Tuesday afternoon, the police said.

Advertisement

The police said they received information about the accident at the Shastri Park police station around 1:15 pm.

Advertisement

The police rushed to the spot near the Second Pushta road towards Akshardham, where they found that a motorcycle had rammed into the rear of a parked car.

Advertisement

The rider, identified as Sayyad Aman Ali (25), a resident of Chudiwalan in Delhi, was taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra (JPC) Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The pillion rider, Mohd Faiz (25), who sustained injuries, was taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital.

Advertisement

A case has been registered under Sections 281, 125(a) and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Shastri Park police station. Further investigation is underway.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts