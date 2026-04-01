Biker’s death: 3 named in 877-page chargesheet

The Delhi Police have filed a 877-page chargesheet in the Janakpuri biker’s death case, naming three accused. Kamal Dhyani (25) lost his life after his bike fell into a pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in West Delhi’s Janakpuri area on February 6.

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The charge sheet, submitted before a court on April 7, names Himanshu Gupta (45), a suspended director of the main contractor company, KKSPUN Private Limited, Rajesh Kumar (47), a sub-contractor associated with the project, and Yogesh (23), a labourer deployed at the site.

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The police said investigation into the role of another suspect is on and a supplementary chargesheet would be filed after the probe.

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Kamal Dhyani, a resident of Kailashpuri, was returning home on the intervening night of February 5 and 6 from his workplace in Rohini when he fell into the deep pit and died. His body, along with his motorcycle, was found inside the ditch the next morning after a passerby alerted the police.

The chargesheet includes detailed findings on the role and responsibilities of the accused persons, contractual arrangements and on-site conditions and coordination at the time of the incident. The police said the probe examined multiple aspects, including compliance with safety norms, labour deployment and execution practices adopted during the course of the work. Statements of witnesses, technical assessments and documentary evidence form part of the voluminous charge sheet, the officer said.

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Following Dhyani’s death, an FIR under culpable homicide was registered at the Janakpuri police station against the contractor and Delhi Jal Board officials involved in the incident.

The FIR mentioned that the pit had been dug by the DJB and its contractor at Professor Joginder Singh Marg near the Andhra School. It was left open without any safety arrangements to alert road users.

“There was no barricading, no warning sign or security guard deployed at the site despite the pit being dug in the middle of the road,” the FIR said. The police said the spot inspection conducted after the accident indicated that the authorities concerned were aware of the excavation work, but failed to ensure basic safety measures.

“The inspection of the scene clearly suggests that the pit was left open without any protective measures, posing a serious risk to the commuters,” the FIR said.