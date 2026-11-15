Birsa Munda’s legacy celebrated with Deepotsav at Baansera Park

The Delhi Government organised a Deepotsav and tribute ceremony at Baansera Park, Sarai Kale Khan, on Saturday, on the eve of the 151st birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, observed as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. The programme, organised by the Department of Welfare of SC/ST, featured cultural performances and tributes to the tribal freedom fighter.

Delhi Cabinet Minister for Social Welfare and SC/ST/OBC Welfare Ravinder Indraj Singh paid floral tributes to Birsa Munda and lit the ceremonial lamp at the event.

Addressing the gathering, Singh said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership has given national recognition to Bhagwan Birsa Munda’s sacrifice and struggle.” He described Birsa Munda as a symbol of the rights, self-respect and identity of tribal communities, saying he had fought against British rule and championed the cause of exploited and deprived sections of society.

The minister said the decision to observe November 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, taken in 2021 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was a significant step towards recognising the contribution of tribal communities to the country’s history and nation-building. He added that 2024-25 was observed as Janjatiya Gaurav Year to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, with programmes organised across the country.

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Emphasising the need to protect tribal rights and improve access to opportunities, Singh said, “Honouring the tribal community, protecting their rights and ensuring their empowerment is the true tribute to Bhagwan Birsa Munda’s ideals.”