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Home / Delhi / Birthday celebration plans end in tragedy

Birthday celebration plans end in tragedy

Five of family die in Shahdara blaze

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:54 AM May 04, 2026 IST
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Relatives of victims mourn at GTB Hospital in New Delhi on Sunday. Manas Ranjan Bhui
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What was meant to be a joyful birthday celebration ended in tragedy for Arvind Jain’s family on Sunday after a deadly fire killed its five members. The family had planned to celebrate fifth birthday of Arvind’s grandson in Manesar.

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His son Deepak, daughter-in-law Sonali and their two sons, aged four and five, had travelled there before the tragedy and other five members were supposed to come on Sunday. “It is my son’s fifth birthday today. We had booked rooms in Manesar for the celebration and rushed back after hearing the news,” Sonali told reporters.

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She said her in-laws and a child were also supposed to travel to Manesar on Sunday, but had postponed their trip to Monday. All five died in the fire. Arvind’s household had nine members in total, including Deepak, Sonali and their two children.

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The fire is suspected to have erupted on the second floor, where Shikha Jain (45) was found dead. Her husband, Naveen Jain (48) suffered burns while trying to escape.

“Naveen came down using the stairs and suffered burn injuries. We rushed to the side of the building to rescue their two daughters, aged around 21 and 23, who were standing on the edge of the balcony. We spread mattresses below and used ladders to bring them down,” a resident said. Both daughters sustained minor leg injuries after the jump.

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Another survivor, Silky, said she was stranded with her husband, two children and in-laws on a front-side balcony on the top floor until firefighters rescued them with a hydraulic ladder. “We stayed on the balcony for a long time. If they had not rescued us within five minutes, we too would have died,” she said.

Resident Navami Jha described difficulties in reaching emergency services. “I called 112 at 3:50 am. They kept asking if I lived in Ghaziabad. I said we are at the border in Vivek Vihar. They said it’s not their jurisdiction and gave me three numbers. They were all not functioning,” Jha said.

“The fire department and the police came after about 15 minutes. By then, we tried to rescue people by putting mattresses down and two minor girls were saved,” she added.

PM expresses grief, announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow over the Shahdara tragedy claiming nine lives. In a message of condolence, the Prime Minister said the incident was “extremely distressing” and extended his sympathies to the families who lost their loved ones. He also wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the blaze. Announcing financial assistance, the Prime Minister’s Office stated that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) will be provided to the next of kin of each deceased. Those injured in the incident will receive Rs 50,000 each.

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