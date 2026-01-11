DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Biting cold grips Delhi as minimum temperatures dip below 4.1 degree Celsius at isolated places

Biting cold grips Delhi as minimum temperatures dip below 4.1 degree Celsius at isolated places

Cold wave to continue till Monday, 'yellow' alert issued for Sunday

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:13 AM Jan 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
New Delhi: Construction workers at a site on a cold winter morning, at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Advertisement

Cold wave conditions prevailed at isolated places in the national capital on Sunday, with minimum temperatures falling below 4.1 degrees Celsius in some areas.

Advertisement

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 4.8 degrees Celsius, 2.6 degrees above the seasonal average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, issuing a ‘yellow’ alert for cold wave.

Advertisement

According to the IMD, the cold wave is expected to continue on Monday.

Advertisement

A cold wave is declared when the minimum temperature drops by 4.5 to 6.5 degrees Celsius below the average temperature.

On Sunday, Safdarjung registered a low of 4.8 degrees Celsius, Palam 3 degrees Celsius (4.3 notches below the seasonal average), Lodhi Road 4.6 degrees Celsius (1.4 notches above normal), the Ridge 3.7 degrees Celsius (4.4 notches above normal), and Ayanagar 2.9 degrees Celsius (4.2 notches below normal), the IMD data showed.

Advertisement

Relative humidity in the city was logged at 97 per cent at 8.30 am.

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 295, in the ‘poor’ category, at 9 am, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

The weather department has predicted a ‘yellow’ alert of cold wave for Sunday, with the maximum temperature expected to settle at 17 degrees Celsius.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts