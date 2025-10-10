DT
Home / Delhi / Bizman dies by suicide

Bizman dies by suicide

Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 02:04 AM Oct 10, 2025 IST
A real estate businessman (27) allegedly died by hanging himself at his house in Ardee City, Sector 53. No suicide note was found, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Manik Bansal, who lived with family in Ardee City. Manik’s body was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his room on Wednesday night.

The investigation so far has revealed that Manik’s father had died of a heart attack about three weeks ago. Since then, Manik had been allegedly mentally disturbed. On Wednesday, when he died, his brother was at work while his mother was in another room due to illness. When the deceased’s brother returned home on Wednesday evening, he found him hanging from the ceiling fan.

