BJP: AAP ministers biased against UP, Bihar natives

New Delhi, December 20
The Delhi BJP has criticised AAP ministers for their “prejudice” against natives of UP and Bihar seeking medical aid in the national capital.
Spokesperson for the BJP Praveen Shankar Kapoor emphasised the need
for a more nuanced approach to the healthcare discourse and those seeking services
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi ready to look into ‘murder plot’ against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
Says ‘few incidents’ can’t derail India-US ties