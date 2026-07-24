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Home / Delhi / BJP accuses Opposition of politicising students’ concerns over NEET as Centre tightens anti-paper leak measures

BJP accuses Opposition of politicising students’ concerns over NEET as Centre tightens anti-paper leak measures

On Friday midnight, PM Modi announced that more strict actions against paper leaks would come in Cabinet meeting on Friday

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Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:03 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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CJP supporters protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, demanding resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan
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The BJP on Friday accused the Opposition of attempting to politicise students' concerns over the NEET paper leak issue, while highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurances of stringent action against those responsible for examination paper leaks, including proposal for fast-track courts and tougher laws.

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Talking to reporters in the Parliament complex, BJP MP Tarun Chugh alleged that certain political parties were trying to “politically hijack” students' sentiments for electoral gains.

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Thanking PM Modi for addressing the concerns of students, Chugh said the announcement of fast-track courts, speedy trials and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leak cases reflected the Centre’s commitment to protecting students’ interests. He also described Union Minister JP Nadda’s engagement with the issue and social activist Sonam Wangchuk’s decision to end his hunger strike as positive developments, asserting that the government was determined to ensure strict action against the guilty.

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Attacking the Congress, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said the party which had lost 100 elections should not be taken seriously. He further cited a recent CID raid at the residence of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) chairman, claiming that incriminating documents had been recovered and argued that the Congress, which is part of the ruling alliance in Jharkhand, had no moral authority to criticise the Centre over paper leaks.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh accused Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav of turning the issue into a “political spectacle”.

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Singh said PM Modi had responded sensitively to the concerns of more than 22 lakh students who appeared for the examination and reiterated the government’s resolve to enact a stringent anti-paper leak law and establish fast-track courts. He also alleged that the Congress had “crossed all limits of hooliganism” by using students for political protests and claimed Rahul Gandhi was attempting to gain political sympathy without taking responsibility.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also criticised Congress MP Imran Masood’s remarks describing Sonam Wangchuk as “Anna Part Two” and alleging that he had struck a “personal deal” with the government.

In a video message posted on X, Poonawalla accused the Congress of insulting Wangchuk after the government engaged with the protestors and accepted the demand for a discussion in Parliament. He further claimed that Rahul Gandhi had shown little interest in Wangchuk’s protest or students’ concerns and was now avoiding a parliamentary debate.

On Friday midnight, the Prime Minister announced that more strict actions against paper leaks would come in the Cabinet meeting on Friday. He said a draft Bill has already been prepared, proposing stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks and the establishment of fast-track courts to ensure speedy trials.

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