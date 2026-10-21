BJP alleges ‘clear nexus’ of domestic, foreign forces seeking to destabilise India

The BJP on Wednesday alleged that a “clear nexus” had emerged between forces within and outside India that were opposed to the country’s growing global influence. Party national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi accused them of seeking to destabilise the country by creating social divisions and attacking its cultural and religious traditions.

Addressing the media at the BJP headquarters, Trivedi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Vijayadashami message had highlighted three defining characteristics of such forces: “loot after coming to power, division in society and hatred towards Indian culture and Hinduism”.

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He alleged that some groups were pursuing campaigns against Sanatan Dharma and “global Hindutva”, while also questioning the credibility of Indian institutions. Trivedi cited repeated allegations concerning the SBI, SEBI, vaccines, EVMs and electoral bonds as examples of what he described as a pattern of attempts to discredit institutions.

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‘Demands keep changing’ like Ravana’s heads

Using the imagery of Ravana’s multiple heads, Trivedi argued that such campaigns could not be understood merely through their individual demands.

“Fulfil one demand and another demand will emerge,” he said, arguing that the “real source” behind different protests and campaigns had to be identified.

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He alleged that forces opposed to India’s progress were using different “disguises” and that their stated demands were not their ultimate objective. Referring to calls for “regime change”, he alleged that some of these forces ultimately sought to promote violent conflict, political destabilisation and social fragmentation.

The BJP spokesperson also invoked the Ramayana to underline his argument that the apparent form in which a threat presented itself could conceal its real objective.

Economic growth also at stake

Linking his remarks to the festive season, Trivedi said the period from Navratri to Diwali and Chhath had an important economic dimension. He claimed that festive-season business had crossed Rs 6 lakh crore last year and expressed confidence that the figure would be higher this year.

He said the country needed to remain alert to attempts to disrupt its economic and social progress.

Concluding with a reference to a post-Independence patriotic song, Trivedi urged citizens to remain cautious not only of external adversaries but also of those he described as “traitors hiding within the country”.

His remarks come amid the BJP’s continuing effort to frame political and social opposition to the government as part of a broader challenge to India’s stability, institutions and cultural identity.