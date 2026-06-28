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Home / Delhi / BJP announces office-bearers for 11 organisational districts

BJP announces office-bearers for 11 organisational districts

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:41 AM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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The Delhi BJP on Saturday released the list of office-bearers for 11 organisational districts and announced the appointment of several new mandal presidents.

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The party said the organisational restructuring had been carried out with a focus on women empowerment, youth participation and social representation.

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District presidents of the 11 organisational districts declared the respective lists with the approval of Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra and the party’s senior leadership.

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The party said the lists for the remaining three organisational districts - Outer Delhi, West Delhi and Najafgarh - would be announced at an appropriate time after consultations with the current district presidents.

Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra said, “We have announced the list of office-bearers giving 33 per cent representation to women as per the commitment of the national leadership towards women empowerment, and ample opportunity has also been given to the youth.”

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He said: “We have strictly adhered to the appointment of office-bearers belonging to the Scheduled Caste.”

Malhotra said, “The new organisational structure will further energise the party organisation and improve service delivery to the people of Delhi.”

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