BJP attacks Opposition over SIR campaign, says Congress changing stand on electoral rolls

The BJP on Thursday stepped up its attack on the Opposition over its campaign against the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, accusing the Congress and its allies of attempting to undermine public faith in the country’s electoral process.

The BJP’s offensive came as INDIA bloc parties continued their protests demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, and demanded greater transparency over the revision of electoral rolls.

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Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi, BJP national media convenor Siddharth Yadav accused the Opposition of making 'baseless' allegations against constitutional institutions to cover up its electoral failures.

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The BJP argued that the Congress had itself raised concerns in the past over duplicate, dead and ineligible voters in electoral rolls, but had changed its position after the SIR exercise began deleting such names.

The party has repeatedly cited instances from states, including Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Kerala to allege that the Congress had earlier supported cleaning up electoral rolls. BJP leaders have termed the Congress’s present opposition to SIR a 'politics of convenience'.

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"Why did the Congress not object when large numbers of names were added to or deleted from electoral rolls without an SIR during the UPA years. There have been deletion of around 13.58 lakh names from Delhi’s electoral rolls in 2013 and large-scale additions and deletions in Maharashtra in 2014," Yadav said.

The latest BJP attack comes amid an intensifying political confrontation over the Election Commission, with Opposition parties alleging irregularities in the SIR process and questioning decisions relating to electoral rolls.

The BJP, however, has maintained that the Election Commission is a constitutionally mandated independent institution and that political parties should not seek to weaken public confidence in it through unsubstantiated allegations.

Yadav also accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of repeatedly questioning the electoral process after unfavourable election results, while accepting the same process when his party or its allies emerge victorious.