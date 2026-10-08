DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / BJP attacks Opposition over SIR campaign, says Congress changing stand on electoral rolls

BJP attacks Opposition over SIR campaign, says Congress changing stand on electoral rolls

The BJP's offensive came as INDIA bloc parties continued their protests demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:24 PM Oct 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and party MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a sit-in protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at the roundabout near Shangri-La hotel, in New Delhi, on Wednesday. PTI
Advertisement

The BJP on Thursday stepped up its attack on the Opposition over its campaign against the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, accusing the Congress and its allies of attempting to undermine public faith in the country’s electoral process.

The BJP’s offensive came as INDIA bloc parties continued their protests demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, and demanded greater transparency over the revision of electoral rolls.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi, BJP national media convenor Siddharth Yadav accused the Opposition of making 'baseless' allegations against constitutional institutions to cover up its electoral failures.

Advertisement

The BJP argued that the Congress had itself raised concerns in the past over duplicate, dead and ineligible voters in electoral rolls, but had changed its position after the SIR exercise began deleting such names.

The party has repeatedly cited instances from states, including Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Kerala to allege that the Congress had earlier supported cleaning up electoral rolls. BJP leaders have termed the Congress’s present opposition to SIR a 'politics of convenience'.

Advertisement

"Why did the Congress not object when large numbers of names were added to or deleted from electoral rolls without an SIR during the UPA years. There have been deletion of around 13.58 lakh names from Delhi’s electoral rolls in 2013 and large-scale additions and deletions in Maharashtra in 2014," Yadav said.

The latest BJP attack comes amid an intensifying political confrontation over the Election Commission, with Opposition parties alleging irregularities in the SIR process and questioning decisions relating to electoral rolls.

The BJP, however, has maintained that the Election Commission is a constitutionally mandated independent institution and that political parties should not seek to weaken public confidence in it through unsubstantiated allegations.

Yadav also accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of repeatedly questioning the electoral process after unfavourable election results, while accepting the same process when his party or its allies emerge victorious.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts