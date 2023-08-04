BJP backstabbed people: Delhi CM

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 3

Soon after the Lok Sabha passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, Aam Aadmi Party’s national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lashed out at the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging people not to believe anything that the Prime Minister said.

He explains that the GNCTD Bill was brought by the Central Government due to the fear of CM Arvind Kejriwal’s popularity.

“The BJP wants to make the Delhi government powerless. This Bill means the UT government will hold no power,” he adds.

“The BJP always promised to give full statehood to Delhi. In 2014, Modi himself said that on becoming the PM, he would give full statehood to Delhi. But today these people stabbed the people of Delhi in their back. Don’t believe anything said by Modiji from now on,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal said this was a Bill to enslave the people of Delhi. “Today I heard Amit Shah ji speaking in Lok Sabha on the Bill which snatches away the rights of the people of Delhi. They do not have a single valid argument to support the Bill. They (BJP) also know that they are doing wrong. This Bill is to enslave the people of Delhi. INDIA will never let this happen,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Meanwhile, responding to Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement in Parliament on the Delhi Services Bill, AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said the BJP had been suffering from “Kejriwal phobia”. He explained that the GNCTD Bill was brought due to the fear of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s popularity.

He said there was no political ground left for the BJP in Delhi. “That’s why the Central Government is continuously hatching a conspiracy to snatch all the powers from the Kejriwal government. Actually BJP wants to make the Delhi government essentially powerless, so that they can get rid of the pro-people government of AAP. This bill means that the Delhi government will hold no power and there will be no importance of politics in Delhi,” Chadha said.

“The Home Minister said that till 2015 everything was going well in Delhi, but after 2015 they needed to take all the powers from the Delhi government. This means that he has admitted to being scared of Arvind Kejriwal,” Chadha stated.

Raghav Chadha reminded that BJP veteran LK Advani brought Delhi Statehood Bill, 2003, to make Delhi a full state and said that the Delhi government should get all the powers. Former BJP CMs Sahib Singh Verma and Madan Lal Khurana used to say that Delhi should have its own government and it should get the status of a full state, he added.

