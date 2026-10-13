BJP begins poll prep in Punjab, ropes in CR Paatil for strategy

BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Monday chaired a key election strategy meeting on Punjab, reviewing the party’s organisational expansion from booth and mandal to district levels ahead of the Assembly elections.

Union Jal Shakti Minister Chandrakant Raghunath Paatil attended the meeting, marking his first official participation in Punjab poll planning. The Tribune had reported on August 20 that Paatil, a close aide of Prime Minister Narendra Modi known for delivering challenging states, had been tasked with steering the party’s Punjab campaign. He has held informal meetings with state leaders for over two months.

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The virtual meeting was attended by Punjab BJP in-charge Satish Poonia, co-in-charges Virendra Sachdeva and Alka Gurjar, state president Kewal Singh Dhillon, general secretary (organisation) Manthri Srinivasulu, former state presidents Sunil Jakhar and Ashwani Sharma, national vice-president Manpreet Singh Badal and former AAP leader-turned-BJP MP Sandeep Pathak.

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Sources said Paatil had asked leaders to focus on more than 60 seats where the party sees potential to strengthen its base. No discussion on an alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal took place.

Nabin directed leaders to prepare detailed programmes to energise the campaign. The BJP has divided Punjab into 36 organisational districts, with nearly 10 yet to be covered, sources said.

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Paatil is expected to visit Punjab soon. Before that, he has called Poonia to Delhi on Tuesday for preliminary discussions, with other senior state leaders likely to join.

Pathak, credited with playing a key role in AAP’s 2022 Punjab victory, will assist the BJP with organisational outreach, ground-level surveys and identifying potential candidates. The party hopes to contest significantly more than the 23 seats it contested under its previous alliance with the SAD in the 117-member Assembly.

Paatil, a four-term MP from Navsari, Gujarat, was state BJP president when the party won a record 156 of 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat.