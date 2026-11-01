BJP calls INDIA bloc rally a 'thugon ka mela', accuses Opposition of spreading rumours

Ahead of the INDIA bloc’s ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, the BJP took a dig at the Opposition, calling the gathering a “thugon ka mela” and accusing its organisers of spreading “rumours and anarchy”.

The BJP’s Delhi unit posted a poster attacking the Opposition on Sunday ahead of the rally. Its post said: “Today, a ‘conmen’s fair’ is going to be held again at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan, aimed at spreading rumours and anarchy in the country at the behest of anti-national forces to save their political ground.”

Advertisement

The poster also took a dig at the alliance, calling it ‘Thugbandhan Productions’.

Advertisement

The attack came as Opposition leaders marched towards the venue. The gathering is being organised under the banner of the INDIA bloc, with arrangements taking shape across Ramlila Maidan.

Two stages with large Tricolour backdrops and pandals have been set up at the ground. The main stage has been prepared for Opposition leaders, while a separate stage has been arranged for the state units of different constituent parties of the alliance.

Advertisement

The scale of the arrangements was also visible in the seating plan, with around 40,000 to 45,000 chairs placed for those attending the rally. White umbrella-covered tents have been installed around the ground, while mini-trucks continued to bring chairs and other material late into the night.

Work to drain rainwater from the venue was also continuing until late Saturday as preparations were completed for Sunday’s gathering.

Delhi Police has made elaborate security arrangements for the rally at Ramlila Maidan.