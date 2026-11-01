BJP calls INDIA bloc rally crowd 'trick photography', says only a handful turned up at Ramlila Maidan

The BJP on Sunday described the INDIA bloc rally as a “chaotic, unruly spectacle” and assailed Rahul Gandhi for his remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election, saying the Congress leader was speaking like the “son of a Mughal emperor”.

“This Hindustan does not belong to your ‘abbujan’ (father). It belongs to Hindustanis,” BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, hitting back at Gandhi for calling 2024 election “illegal”.

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Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah at the opposition INDIA bloc’s ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ protest in the national capital on Sunday as part of its campaign against alleged electoral irregularities and for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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“Amit Shah said Narendra Modi is not going anywhere. I would tell you Narendra Modi cannot go anywhere; even if he wants to go, we will not let him,” Gandhi said, warning that they will face legal action and should not think of escaping the law.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, Patra said Prime Minister Modi will not go anywhere so long as the Congress leader is there manufacturing “non-issues in his bid to create anarchy”.

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Patra sought to downplay the INDIA bloc’s show of strength at Ramleela Maidan, saying Congress leaders, including KC Venugopal, had claimed that 10 lakh people would participate in the INDIA bloc rally but only a “handful” of them came.

The BJP MP claimed that the crowd shown at the Ramleela Maidan was “trick photography” and took a jibe at Gandhi, saying no one can become the prime minister by tricks.

“Rahul Gandhi said it was ‘shiv ki baraat’. It was not shiv ki baraat. It was a chaotic, unruly spectacle,” he added.

Patra said Gandhi declared the 2024 Lok Sabha elections “illegal” and said neither Modi could have become the prime minister, nor Amit Shah the Home Minister, had it not been so.

“This is the way children of a Mughal emperor speak. This Hindustan does not belong to your ‘abbujan’. It belongs to Hindustanis,” the BJP leader said.