BJP calls Kejriwal’s judicial custody ‘victory of truth’

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, April 1

BJP spokespersons launched a scathing critique against the INDIA bloc for their steadfast support of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Sudhanshu Trivedi, in a press conference on Monday, denounced Kejriwal’s attempt to portray himself as a victim following his arrest, asserting that the case against him was grounded in “concrete evidence”. He also drew a comparison with Lalu Yadav’s resignation.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva hailed Kejriwal’s judicial custody as a victory of truth, dismissing any claims of innocence.

Shazia Ilmi, a founding member of AAP, expressed feelings of betrayal towards Kejriwal, accusing him of sidelining the party’s original members in favour of newcomers like Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj. Ilmi alleged that he shifted blame onto Atishi and Bhardwaj for actions orchestrated by Vijay Nair, a key figure in the Delhi liquor “scandal”.

Nair, former media in charge of AAP, stands accused as a central figure in facilitating licences for liquor shops, allegedly acting as a middleman for liquor mafias.

Ilmi highlighted the irony in the INDIA bloc’s demonstration at Ramlila Maidan, where Kejriwal once protested against corruption. She accused the bloc of closing ranks in support of an accused leader they once rallied against.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said Atishi was being made a scapegoat to shield Kejriwal from the scandal. Sachdeva also remarked, “By taking the names of Atishi and Bhardwaj in his statement, Kejriwal has tarnished the political future of both and has cleared the way for his wife Sunita to become the next Chief Minister.”

