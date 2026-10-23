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Home / Delhi / BJP calls Rahul Gandhi a ‘failed product’, accuses Congress of endangering institutions

BJP calls Rahul Gandhi a ‘failed product’, accuses Congress of endangering institutions

On Congress’ proposed November 1 protest in Delhi, Trivedi linked it to the 1984 anti-Sikh violence and alleged that the party was seeking to recreate an atmosphere of disorder

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:13 PM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi. Image credit/ANI
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The BJP on Friday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, describing him as a 'failed product' repeatedly being relaunched by his party and accusing the Congress of endangering the country’s constitutional institutions in its bid to revive his political fortunes.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, party leader Sudhanshu Trivedi said Gandhi’s political record was marked by 'failures', and cited the Congress’ electoral performance since 2014 as evidence.

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Trivedi said the Congress had reached its lowest Lok Sabha tally in 2014 after Gandhi had emerged as its undeclared leader. He also referred to what he described as failed experiments within the party, including attempts to democratise Youth Congress elections, introduce internal candidate selection and project Gandhi as a new leader of a new generation.

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Attacking the Congress over dynastic politics, Trivedi pointed out that Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were all members of Parliament. He said this contradicted Rahul’s earlier criticism of dynastic politics.

Trivedi alleged that the Congress was going beyond attacking the Narendra Modi government and attempting to undermine the wider constitutional system. He referred to Gandhi’s reported remarks about fighting the 'Indian State' and his comments on the 'power' within Hinduism, alleging that the Congress leader's opposition extended to the country's institutions and cultural traditions.

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The BJP also criticised Gandhi’s recent protests and alleged attempts to enter government premises. It described the Opposition’s march towards the Supreme Court as 'unprecedented' and 'dangerous' in independent India.

Trivedi questioned Gandhi’s claims that officials, police personnel and even BJP leaders privately agreed with him. He accused the Congress of treating such claims as facts and operating under a 'delusion'.

He also cited observations about Gandhi attributed to former US President Barack Obama in his memoir, as well as a WikiLeaks cable concerning the Congress leader. However, Trivedi acknowledged that he was not claiming the WikiLeaks material was completely true.

On Congress’ proposed November 1 protest in Delhi, Trivedi linked it to the 1984 anti-Sikh violence and alleged that the party was seeking to recreate an atmosphere of disorder. The claim could not be independently established from the remarks.

Concluding his remarks, Trivedi said the Congress had to decide whether it wanted to 'sync' with constitutional institutions and public sentiment or 'sink' with Gandhi.

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